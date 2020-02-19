Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,413,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,921,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,802 shares of company stock worth $4,997,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

