Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Chemours (NYSE:CC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of CC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. Chemours has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.59.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chemours by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Chemours by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59,729 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 165,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

