Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after buying an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,340,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.48. 642,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

