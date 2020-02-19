RPICoin (RPI) Market Cap Reaches $18,112.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. RPICoin has a total market cap of $18,112.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046425 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 930,926,739 coins and its circulating supply is 890,914,803 coins. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

