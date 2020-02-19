RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RPS Group stock traded down GBX 25.80 ($0.34) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 146 ($1.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,098. RPS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.36. The stock has a market cap of $331.78 million and a PE ratio of 14.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPS. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPS Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 176 ($2.32).

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

