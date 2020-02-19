Rupee Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market cap of $215,563.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,789,950 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

