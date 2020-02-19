Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Director James C. Underwood Purchases 461 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Director James C. Underwood acquired 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.03 per share, for a total transaction of $19,375.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,521.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RUSHA traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 400,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,056. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $49.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $17,910,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

