Sabre (SABR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sabre has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,355.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.