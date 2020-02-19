SafeCapital Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $998,783.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00029947 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00321563 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000438 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.