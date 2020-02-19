Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Saia worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,064,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 44.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 105,201 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,477,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Saia by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 51,062 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,737. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.96. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.