salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,716 shares of company stock worth $83,973,360. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $192.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.29, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.76.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

