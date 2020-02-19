San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SJT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

