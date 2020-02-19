Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,147 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $62.11. 279,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $62.02.

