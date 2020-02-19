Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68), Briefing.com reports. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

