SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

Shares of SCPL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 190,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,846. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

