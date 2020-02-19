SCRIV NETWORK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $75.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $14,230.00 and $75.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

