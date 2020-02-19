Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 54,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $19,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,633. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $2,989,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,920 shares of company stock worth $5,252,817 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.