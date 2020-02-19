Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

SEE opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

