Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,532 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.24% of Sealed Air worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 607,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 193,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 338,553 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 132,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,541. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

