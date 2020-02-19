Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Sealed Air worth $19,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 74,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In related news, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

