SecretCoin (SCRT) Price Reaches $0.0056

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded up 43.9% against the dollar. SecretCoin has a market cap of $23,670.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecretCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SecretCoin Coin Profile

SecretCoin (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

