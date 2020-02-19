Selfkey (KEY) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00492380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.24 or 0.06737254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00072115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027465 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010361 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, ABCC, Tidex, Binance and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

