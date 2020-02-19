Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Semtech by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Semtech by 23.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $466,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $3,229,615. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

