Sentient Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,797.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $658,856.00 and approximately $10,797.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

