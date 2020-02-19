ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 2,836 Shares

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,980,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32.

On Monday, February 10th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76.

On Monday, January 13th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05.

On Thursday, December 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.32. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.