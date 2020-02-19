ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $552,739.32 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,880,817.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76.

On Monday, January 13th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05.

On Thursday, December 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.72. 1,306,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,773. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.85, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.04 and its 200 day moving average is $277.32. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

