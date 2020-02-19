SF Capital (SFCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,606.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $24,606.00 and $53.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.02 or 0.03061057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00236654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00151582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,373,869 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io.

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

