Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Increases Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $25.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $587.76. 70,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $410.35 and a one year high of $599.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $578.69 and its 200 day moving average is $560.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

