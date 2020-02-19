ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $234.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

