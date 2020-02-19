Shivom Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Shivom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $2.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shivom

OMX is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

