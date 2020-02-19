Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Shotspotter updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SSTI stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $338.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.57 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shotspotter to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

