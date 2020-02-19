ShowHand (HAND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,587.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 37.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC and Mercatox. ShowHand has a total market cap of $16,255.00 and approximately $2,587.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.03168435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00148931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.