SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIBN. BidaskClub cut shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.44. SI-Bone has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,400 shares of company stock worth $1,288,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

