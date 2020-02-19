Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Hits $0.0000

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bilaxy, DDEX and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $214,068.00 and $50,686.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, DDEX, IDEX, TOPBTC, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

