Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE SSD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

