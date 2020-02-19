Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

