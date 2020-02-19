SingularDTV (SNGLS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,835.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Liqui, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $37,835.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.03000708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00236486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00147604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Binance, Braziliex, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

