SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Announces Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SITE traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $116.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $119.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $946,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,892.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,347,204.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,236 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

