Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIX2. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.50 ($122.67).

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded up €3.40 ($3.95) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €100.00 ($116.28). The company had a trading volume of 129,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. Sixt has a 12 month low of €75.60 ($87.91) and a 12 month high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

