Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €113.00 ($131.40) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €105.50 ($122.67).

ETR:SIX2 traded up €3.40 ($3.95) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €100.00 ($116.28). The stock had a trading volume of 129,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sixt has a 12 month low of €75.60 ($87.91) and a 12 month high of €103.40 ($120.23).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

