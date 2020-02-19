SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of SkyWest worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 106,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,492. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

