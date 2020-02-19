Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Holdings Trimmed by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,719 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.99% of Sleep Number worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,227,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 470.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73,884 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $2,297,000.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $371,276.19. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

SNBR stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,890. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.