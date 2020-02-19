Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.10-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.95.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 486,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,195. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

