Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.95. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of SNBR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 487,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,194. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $371,276.19. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

