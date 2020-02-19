Smart Sand (SND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.24. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SND. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

