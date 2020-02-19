Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,557 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 171,947 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $843,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,050 shares of company stock worth $15,221,046. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

