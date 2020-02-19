Smith Moore & CO. Sells 3,337 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.43. 566,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $255.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

