Snetwork Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.50 Million (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $1.50 million worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX and YunEx. During the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Snetwork alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.10 or 0.02983806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00146408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Snetwork Profile

Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,527,757 tokens. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Snetwork

Snetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.