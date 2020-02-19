SnowGem (XSG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $122,615.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $586,970.00 and approximately $122,615.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,137.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.51 or 0.02728687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.26 or 0.04028782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00756158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00839994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00093800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009663 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00657091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,454,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,376,908 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

