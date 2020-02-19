Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Announces Earnings Results

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

NYSE SOI traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $586.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

SOI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

